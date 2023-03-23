Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin jury convicts man of homicide, stalking, and hiding a corpse in the mysterious death of his rival

WI man's defense argued investigators ignored other possibilities for the disappearance

Associated Press
A jury Wednesday convicted a man of homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking in the death of a romantic rival whose body has never been found.

The Kenosha County deliberated about 10 hours over two days before finding Zachariah Anderson, 42, of Mequon guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, 40-year-old Rosalio Gutierrez, on May 17, 2020, inside the victim's Kenosha apartment.

Several searches have failed to locate the body of Gutierrez.

15-YEAR-OLD WISCONSIN BOY ARRESTED IN SHOOTING THAT KILLED ANOTHER TEEN, LEFT 5 YOUNG WOMEN INJURED

Prosecutors said phone records, DNA and other evidence showed Anderson was tracking and visiting the victim’s apartment before he disappeared.

A jury convicted a Wisconsin man of homicide, stalking, and hiding a corpse in the mysterious death of his rival.

The defense argued investigators ignored other possibilities for the Gutierrez disappearance.

Anderson faces life in prison for his first-degree intentional homicide conviction. Sentencing is set for May 16, nearly three years to the day that Gutierrez was killed.