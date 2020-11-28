Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Amazon
Published

Amazon warehouse evacuated in hazmat scare; several employees hospitalized

Cal Fire later said a HAZMAT team was unable to locate the substance

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Several Amazon employees were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being exposed to a potentially hazardous material at a distribution center in Southern California, according to a report.

“They were exposed to an unknown substance inside the building,” Jody Hagemann, a spokeswoman for Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire said, according to The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, east of Los Angeles.

AMAZON SUES INFLUENCERS FOR ALLEGED INSTAGRAM, TIK TOK COUNTERFEIT SCHEME 

She said the substance had not yet been isolated, the news outlet reported

Around 150 employees at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Eastvale, west of Riverside, were evacuated and at least six people were taken to the hospital for undisclosed mild to moderate symptoms, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said in a statement posted to Twitter. 

"Cal Fire" refers to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After a HAZMAT crew entered the building they were unable to find the substance. Cal Fire said the building would reopen shortly for normal operations. 