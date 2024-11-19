Expand / Collapse search
Amanda Knox enrages Italian city with filming of TV murder drama

Knox acquitted in killing of Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
Residents of the Italian town where Amanda Knox was accused of killing roommate Meredith Kercher 17 years ago are reportedly furious that she has returned to film a TV drama about the incident years after her acquittal in the murder case. 

When the cast and crew of Knox's upcoming biopic began filming beneath his window in Perugia, hotelier Walter Cardinali wrote a message for the actors on a bedsheet that he draped from his window: "Rispetto per Meredith" (Respect for Meredith). 

"Perugia was unable to defend Meredith, but we can defend her memory," he told The Times

Knox, then 20 years old and in Italy on exchange from the University of Leeds, found Kercher dead and stabbed 47 times in their shared apartment on Nov. 2, 2007. She and her former Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were both accused in Kercher's murder.

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox was convicted and imprisoned but ultimately acquitted for the murder and sexual assault of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the university town of Perugia in 2007. (Antonio Calanni)

The Seattle native spent four years in an Italian prison after her British roommate was killed. Prosecutors claimed she had taken part in a "sex game gone wrong," but Knox was cleared of murder in Italy's supreme court after serving four years of her sentence. 

Rudy Guede, the only person definitively convicted in Kercher's murder and whose fingerprints and DNA were found at the scene, was released in 2021 after serving 13 years of a 16-year sentence.

The eight-part docuseries on the saga is titled "Blue Moon" and produced by Disney-owned Hulu. Knox's case was previously depicted in a 2011 film for U.S. television, Knox's 2013 memoir "Waiting to be Heard" and a 2016 Netflix documentary.

Local councilor Margherita Scoccia has criticized Mayor Vittoria Fernandi and Perugian authorities for letting Knox film in their city, which has long attempted to move on from the events of 2007. 

"Seventeen years ago, Perugia was shocked by the murder of Meredith Kercher, which sadly made us famous throughout the world," she said. "Today that tragedy is being recalled and sensationalized in a TV series produced by the American, a figure who exists in public memory exclusively for her involvement in that crime and the sensational acquittal."

A 2007 photo of Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito

Amanda Knox, left, and then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito of Italy are shown in 2007 outside the rented house where 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher was found dead in Perugia, Italy. (File photo/ Associated Press)

Fernandi has since apologized for allowing the filming to take place, the Times reported. 

"We were the Gotham City of Italy and ‘murder’ tourists arrived to see the house that Knox and Kercher shared," Scoccia told the Times. "We do not want to go back to that."

Perugian bars, restaurants and clubs closed after Kercher's murder gained international notoriety, and enrollment in the city's two universities plummeted, the outlet reported. 

This is an undated file photo released by the Italian Police of 22-year-old murdered British university student Meredith Kercher. An Italian court that convicted Amanda Knox in her roommate's 2007 murder says the wounds indicate multiple aggressors, and that the two exchange students fought over money the night of the murder. The appellate court in Florence on Tuesday, April 29, 2014, issued a 337-page explanation for its January guilty verdicts against the American and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito. The release of the court's reasoning opens the verdict to an appeal back to the supreme Court of Cassation. If it confirms the convictions, a long extradition fight for Knox is expected. She has been in the United States since 2011 when her earlier conviction was overturned. British student Meredith Kercher, 21, was found dead in a pool of blood in the apartment she and Knox shared in the town of Perugia. (AP Photo/Italian Police, File)

Meredith Kercher (Italian Police/File)

Giuliano Mignini, the lead prosecutor in Knox's first trial who helped put her behind bars for four years, told The Times that he believes the Italian supreme court should have ordered a retrial in 2015 instead of throwing the case out, saying the decision was made under U.S. pressure on the judges.

Rudy Guede and Amanda Knox

Rudy Guede and Amanda Knox (AP/Getty)

But he said he had a good impression of Knox when she visited him in 2022 and again in June this year. 

"I had asked for a life sentence for her, yet she came to see me, and it was a positive surprise. She said I had always been honest with her, even if I had been wrong about her. There was no rancor," he told The Times.

Angelo Messino, the new manager of the bar where Knox worked as a bartender while living in Perugia, which is close to being reopened since closing after the murder and is now called The Zoo and formerly Le Chic, was less forgiving. 

"I don't like them filming here," he told the outlet. "It's time she shut up."

This year, Knox was convicted of slander in an Italian court for accusing her then-boss at the bar, Patrick Lumumba, in Kercher's death during a tense police interrogation in a language she was still learning. She was sentenced to three years but did not return to prison due to time served.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.