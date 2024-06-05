Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander in Italy over roommate's 2007 killing

Amanda Knox was re-convicted of slander in an Italian court on Wednesday for wrongfully accusing an innocent man of killing her British roommate in 2007.

The court found that Knox had wrongly accused the Congolese owner of the bar where she worked part time, of the killing of Meredith Kercher, Knox's 21-year-old roommate and fellow exchange student.

Knox will not serve any more time in jail for the three-year slander sentence since it counts as time already served. Knox previously served four years in jail before she was acquitted of murdering Kercher.

Knox showed no visible emotion as the verdict was read aloud, The Associated Press reported.

Before the hearing, Knox had written on social media that she hoped to "clear my name once and for all of the false charges against me. Wish me luck."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.