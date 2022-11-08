Alleged eggnog thief charged with robbery, failure to identify after pleading Fifth Amendment

A Texas man was charged with robbery Monday after police said he fought with a store employee after stuffing hairbrushes in his pocket and a bottle of eggnog in the front of his pants.

Kevin Ellis, 38, of Wichita Falls, Texas, was also charged with failure to identify when police said he pleaded the Fifth Amendment after they asked him who he is, according to local KFDX/KJTL.

Ellis was also wanted for violating his probation following a previous conviction of injuring a child.

A loss prevention officer at the United Super Market in Wichita Falls alleged Monday that he witnessed Ellis putting two hairbrushes in his pocket and a bottle of eggnog in his waistband while he was in store.

The officer reportedly confronted Ellis, who then allegedly assaulted the officer before dropping the items. The officer was left with a bloodied eye and elbow.

Ellis pleaded the Fifth Amendment, after which police discovered his identity based on his previous arrests. He was place on probation for five years in 2021 because he hit his 4-year-old son.

Prosecutors attempted to revoke his probation in January following multiple violations.

Ellis claimed he meant to hit his young son in the mouth after the boy talked back to him, but said he accidentally missed and struck him in the eye.

The boy and his older sister maintained that Ellis hit him several times, despite Ellis claiming he only struck the boy once.

Police at the time said the boy suffered bruises to his eye, forehead, temple and cheek and that his nose was bleeding.