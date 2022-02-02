All three Houston police officers released from hospital after being shot

All three Houston police officers have been released from the hospital after being shot on Jan. 27.

Police have charged 31-year-old Roland Caballero with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer after he allegedly shot three police officers on the afternoon of Jan. 27.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that the suspect shot the officers after a pursuit by police.

In a Twitter post , Houston police identified the wounded officers N. Gadson, 35; D. Hayden, 32; and A. Alvarez, 28, all from the Northeast Patrol.

Gadson and Hayden were released from the hospital on Friday, and Alvarez was released on Monday.

Fox News Digital obtained documents outlining Caballero's lengthy criminal rap sheet, dating back to 2008 with several drug-related charges as well as one unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The incident began when police responded to a call at 2:42 p.m. on Thursday about the suspect. Police located and pursued his vehicle, but after it crashed, the suspect fired multiple times, wounding the three officers.

After the crash, the suspect then carjacked a Mercedes-Benz at gunpoint, and drove the vehicle to a house in Houston where he barricaded himself Thursday evening.

Police officers surrounded the house, and the suspect again fired at officers, according to Finner.

The chief disclosed during an evening news conference that the suspect had been arrested after he surrendered to police officers at around 7:45 p.m.