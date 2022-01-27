3 Houston police officers shot, officials say
The suspects fled shooting scene in a white Mercedes and have not yet been arrested
A manhunt got underway in Houston on Thursday afternoon after three police officers were shot, authorities said.
The suspects fled in a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle and have not been arrested, according to Houston police.
The medical conditions of the officers were not immediately known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.