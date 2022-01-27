Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

3 Houston police officers shot, officials say

The suspects fled shooting scene in a white Mercedes and have not yet been arrested

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Houston manhunt begins after three police officers shot Video

Houston manhunt begins after three police officers shot

A manhunt got underway in Houston on Thursday afternoon after three police officers were shot, authorities said.

The suspects fled in a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle and have not been arrested, according to Houston police.

A manhunt got underway in Houston on Thursday afternoon after three police officers were shot, authorities said.

A manhunt got underway in Houston on Thursday afternoon after three police officers were shot, authorities said. (KPRC-TV)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A manhunt got underway in Houston on Thursday afternoon after three police officers were shot, authorities said.

A manhunt got underway in Houston on Thursday afternoon after three police officers were shot, authorities said. (KPRC-TV)

The medical conditions of the officers were not immediately known.

A manhunt got underway in Houston on Thursday afternoon after three police officers were shot, authorities said.

A manhunt got underway in Houston on Thursday afternoon after three police officers were shot, authorities said. (KPRC-TV)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money