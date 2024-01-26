Expand / Collapse search
Alaska

Alaska housefire kills 1 woman, 5 children

By the time authorities reached the house, the fire was too hot to attempt any rescue

Associated Press
Published
A woman and five children have died in a fire at a home in a small northwest Alaska village, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday.

The remains of the six have been recovered from the home in Noorvik, an Inupiat community of about 650 people located just over 500 miles (800 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage. The children authorities believe were killed range in age from 9 to 16, troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said by email.

He said he would not have additional information about the victims until the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage finishes identifying them.

Alaska Fox News graphic

A fire killed six people in an Alaska village on Wednesday. It appears to have originated near a stove, but the cause is still under investigation. (Fox News)

Village residents became aware of the fire about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, DeSpain said after conferring with a deputy fire marshal upon their return to Anchorage. "Water was used in an attempt to extinguish the fire but it was already fully engulfed and too hot to attempt any rescue," DeSpain said in an email.

Troopers said it appeared a fire started near a stove that was reportedly in poor condition. However, troopers said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released. Troopers said they were still notifying relatives.