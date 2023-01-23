Expand / Collapse search
Alaska
Published

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints Judge Jude Pate to state Supreme Court

Pate will be replacing Daniel Winfree who plans to retire early February

Associated Press
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed state Superior Court Judge Jude Pate to the Alaska Supreme Court.

The Alaska Judicial Council last month sent Dunleavy a list of four nominees, including Pate, from which Dunleavy was to make an appointment to the court. Under state law, a governor is to fill a vacancy or appoint a successor to fill an upcoming vacancy on the supreme court within 45 days after receiving nominations from the council.

ALASKA PRIMARY CERTIFICATION CAN MOVE FORWARD, STATE SUPREME COURT RULES

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed judge Jude Pate to be in the state's Supreme Court. Daniel Winfree is planning to retire in early February.

Pate will fill the vacancy being left by Supreme Court Chief Justice Daniel Winfree, who plans to retire in early February. Justice Peter Maassen will serve as chief justice of the court starting Feb. 7, the court system has said.

Pate has been serving as a Superior Court judge in Sitka.