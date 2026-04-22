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Florida

Florida prisoner laughs as judge sentences him to life for killing cellmate with pen: 'You are amusing'

'God have mercy on your soul,' the judge told Marcus Terry after he laughed through a recap of the murder

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
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Florida inmate laughs as judge sentences him to life for stabbing cellmate to death with pen Video

Florida inmate laughs as judge sentences him to life for stabbing cellmate to death with pen

A Florida man was seen laughing in court as a judge sentenced him to life in prison for killing his cellmate by stabbing him with a pen. (WSVN)

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A Florida man who was convicted of killing his cellmate with a pen was seen smiling and laughing as a judge sentenced him to life in prison on Tuesday.

Marcus Terry, 43, was found guilty of second-degree murder in December 2025 for killing his cellmate inside the Dade Correctional Institution in Homestead in 2021 by stabbing him in the head with a pen, according to NBC Miami.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, Terry's lawyer, Steven Yermish, asked Judge Ellen Sue Venzer to grant his client a new trial, arguing that inadmissible evidence was presented at trial at the end of last year, the outlet reported.

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Marcus Terry laughing in court

Marcus Terry, 43, was seen smiling and laughing as a judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole. (WSVN)

Venzer rejected Yermish's motion for a new trial and sentenced his client to life behind bars without the possibility of parole, as she described how Terry fatally pushed a pen into the brain of his cellmate, 64-year-old Ray Matos.

"He shoved a pillowcase into his mouth. When the guards came in to find out what was going on, he was standing on top of this man, and his hand was bloodied," Venzer said.

As the judge was detailing the murder, Terry began smiling and laughing.

"I'm not sure why you're laughing," Venzer said to him.

Marcus Terry

Marcus Terry was found guilty of second-degree murder in December for killing his cellmate in 2021. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department)

"You are amusing," Terry responded.

The judge replied that she "found nothing amusing about your behavior or the death of this gentleman."

"God have mercy on your soul," Venzer said while handing down his sentence.

Terry may now appeal his sentence, according to NBC Miami.

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Ray Matos

Ray Matos was killed by Marcus Terry inside the Dade Correctional Institute in Homestead. (Florida Department of Corrections)

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Terry was already serving a life sentence for armed burglary and armed robbery when he killed Matos, who was his cellmate for less than a week, court records showed.

Matos was found on the ground in the cell, lying in a pool of blood as Terry sat on the lower bunk, according to an arrest warrant.
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