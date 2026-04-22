Republicans cut Democrats out entirely with marathon overnight vote on border cash and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Republicans cut Democrats out entirely with marathon overnight vote on border cash

2. Hezbollah disarmament deadlock risks civil war as US prepares peace talks

3. Pentagon sounds alarm on Iran mines threatening key route amid war fallout



MAJOR HEADLINES

STREETS RECLAIMED — Blue city's staggering 40% violent crime drop a ‘blueprint for other cities.’ Continue reading …

TOXIC FALLOUT — Deadly refinery chemical release kills workers as dozens seek care and questions mount. Continue reading …

DOUBLE DISAPPEARANCE — Doctoral couple vanish back to back as family fears something is very wrong. Continue reading …

CRISIS DEEPENS — Travel advisory warns tourists of terrorism, robberies in Mediterranean gateway. Continue reading …

CHECK YOUR FRIDGE — Grocery staple recall gets urgent warning over risk of severe illness. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

COMMAND CHANGE — Navy secretary exits suddenly as leadership shuffle puts acting chief in charge. Continue reading …

MAP WARS HEAT UP — DeSantis dares Hakeem Jeffries to visit Florida after 'f-around and find out' taunt. Continue reading …

LEGAL SPOTLIGHT — Eric Swalwell faces fresh complaint he used political influence for financial gain. Continue reading …

DARK MONEY TRAIL — Pro-communist group bankrolled by Chinese financier flew Omar's kid to Cuba. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

HOT TAKE BACKLASH — Twitch streamer Hasan Piker stirs up controversy with remarks about Luigi Mangione. Continue reading …

CAUGHT OFF GUARD — Elizabeth Warren sputters in outrage when told she sounds just like Trump. Continue reading …

REFUSING TO ANSWER — Ilhan Omar tells 'stupid' reporter she won't discuss financial disclosures. Continue reading …

HEATED EXCHANGE — GOP lawmaker accuses MS NOW host of spewing leftist talking points in fiery clash. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: End the filibuster, pack the Court, kiss the Constitution goodbye. Continue reading …

DAVID BEREIT — I led peaceful pro-lifers the Biden ‘Justice’ Dept hunted. We now know how far they went. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

TROUBLED WATERS — Angry cruise passengers say frustrating issue should have been disclosed before booking. Continue reading …

PALACE SECRETS — Sarah Ferguson’s former dresser convicted of murder back in spotlight as case resurfaces. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on fast food frenzy and aviation advantages. Take the quiz here …

TINSELTOWN TAKEDOWN — Jack Nicholson's daughter exposes how the rich and powerful really live in Hollywood. Continue reading …

FAMILY FAVORITE — Man duplicates his kids' fast-food meal of choice. See video ...

WATCH

KAROLINE LEAVITT — President Trump has made his red lines very clear to Iran. See video …

KELLYANNE CONWAY — Virginia redistricting was about tipping the scales, not fairness. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as the 2026 NFL Draft spotlights a record-breaking top prospect and the high-stakes mindset behind building a franchise quarterback. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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