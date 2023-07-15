Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama woman disappears after calling 911 to report toddler walking along interstate

Police said no child was reported missing in the area

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Ohio teens who went missing after tubing rescued in remote part of river Video

Ohio teens who went missing after tubing rescued in remote part of river

Four Ohio teens were found safe hours after they went missing in a remote area of the Tuscarawas River, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said on Friday. (Ohio State Highway Patrol) 

A woman in Alabama went missing on Thursday night after calling 911 to report a toddler who was walking along an interstate.

The Hoover Police Department said in a press release that 25-year-old Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell called 911 on Thursday night at 9:34 p.m. to report a toddler she saw walking on the side of Interstate 459 South near Birmingham, Alabama. Following the 911 call, Russell went to check on the minor and called a relative.

While on the phone with the relative, Russell stopped talking but the line "remained open," according to police. 

Once officers arrived at the scene shortly after, Russell's car and some of her belongings were found nearby, but police didn't find the female or the child who she called 911 about. The cell phone was also found at the scene, police said, according to FOX 5.

BIZARRE NEW DETAILS EMERGE IN ‘MISSING TEEN’ RUDY FARIAS CASE AS MOM AVOIDS CRIMINAL CHARGES

AL woman

Once officers arrived at the scene shortly after, Russell's car and some of her belongings were found nearby, but police didn't find the female or the child who she called 911 about. (Hoover Police Department)

Officials say that Russell got off work from The Summit in Birmingham at around 8:20 p.m., then likely stopped at a restaurant to pick up food before she made the call to 911 at mile marker 11 on I-459 traveling toward Hoover.

Police say that one witness reported possibly seeing a light complected male standing outside of Russell's car.

Investigators say that no children were reported missing in that area.

NEW DETAILS EMERGE ABOUT MICHIGAN TODDLER WYNTER COLE SMITH'S ALLEGED MURDER: 'I'M ALREADY A MONSTER'

Alabama missing woman

While on the phone with the relative, Russell stopped talking but the line "remained open," according to police.  (Hoover Police Department)

Talitha Russell, the woman's mother, said that her daughter could be heard screaming on the phone before the line went silent.

"She got out of the car. My daughter-in-law could hear her ask if the child was OK, and she didn't hear anything," Talitha Russell said. "Then she heard our daughter Carlee scream."

AL missing woman

The Hoover Police Department said in a press release that 25-year-old Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell called 911 on Thursday night at 9:34 p.m. to report a toddler that she saw walking on the side of Interstate 459 South near Birmingham, Alabama.  (Hoover Police Department)

Russell is described as being 5’4 and weighs between 150-160 lbs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People with information about the incident are encouraged to call 205-254-7777.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.