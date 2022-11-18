Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama woman convicted of kidnapping of 3-year-old girl

AL woman and her former boyfriend blame each other for the murder

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Federal jurors convicted an Alabama woman on Thursday in the death of a 3-year-old girl who disappearance from a public housing community prompted a more than weeklong search in 2019.

News outlets reported that Derick Irisha Brown, 32, was convicted of a kidnapping that led to a death and conspiracy in the abduction of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, whose remains were found 10 days after she was last seen following a birthday party in Birmingham. Brown faces life in prison.

Brown's former boyfriend, 42-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth, was convicted last month on the same charges.

Prosecutors said the two had planned to kidnap a child on the day the girl disappeared. The motive was unclear, with authorities saying Brown might have wanted the girl because she lost custody of her children and Stallworth might have wanted her for sex.

TEEN GIRL KIDNAPPED IN ALABAMA, TAKEN TO FLORIDA WHERE SHE WAS BEATEN, BOUND AND LEFT UNDER TREE: POLICE

The search for the girl gripped the metro area until McKinney's body was found in a dumpster at an area landfill, and hundreds of people attended her funeral.

This photo provided by the Birmingham Police Department shows Derrick Irisha Brown. Federal jurors convicted Brown, an Alabama woman on Nov. 17, 2022, in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

This photo provided by the Birmingham Police Department shows Derrick Irisha Brown. Federal jurors convicted Brown, an Alabama woman on Nov. 17, 2022, in the death of a 3-year-old girl. (Birmingham Police Department via AP, File)

Jurors rejected defense claims that Brown minded her own business while Stallworth committed the crime. The two, who await trial on state murder charges, blamed each other following their arrests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Medical testimony showed that the girl died of asphyxia and had drugs including methamphetamine in her system.