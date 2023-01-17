Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Alabama officials investigate burned body found in torched pickup truck

AL investigators say the cause of death is still unclear

Associated Press
Officials are investigating a burned body found inside a burned pickup truck in a remote portion of southwest Alabama.

WKRG-TV reports the body was found Jan. 5 on a dirt road near Lower Peach Tree, in Wilcox County.

Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said his agency is assisting with the investigation. Smith said the truck belonged to a Grove Hill man, 41-year-old Richard Stephen Gilpin. The badly burned body is believed to be Gilpin, Smith said, although a forensic identification is still pending.

Gilpin had been reported missing earlier that day by relatives after he did not return home from work.

It's not clear where or how Gilpin died or if a crime was committed.