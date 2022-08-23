Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida woman identified after burned body discovered in alleyway, police say

St. Petersburg police identify burned body as Heather Elizabeth Olmstead, 31

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Investigators in Florida have identified a woman whose body was discovered on fire in an alleyway last week.

The burned body of 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead was found behind 2920 Emerson Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Thursday after firefighters put out a fire in the alley around 12:30 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

Police said that the body was uncovered after the flames were extinguished.

County records obtained by FOX13 Tampa show Olmstead previously lived in Gulfport and Clearwater. She was most recently described as a transient in December 2021, the records stated.

CHICAGO POLICE RECOVER BODY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN'S ‘PLAYPEN’

Olmstead, 31, was identified as the body found on fire in an alleyway in St. Petersburg, Florida, last week. Police were continuing to investigate her death.

Olmstead, 31, was identified as the body found on fire in an alleyway in St. Petersburg, Florida, last week. Police were continuing to investigate her death. (St. Petersburg Police Department)

Officials said that Olmstead's body was "burned beyond recognition," WFLA-TV reported.

No further details were immediately released about the circumstances of Olmstead’s death or her cause of death.

The death investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives asked anyone with information to call police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.