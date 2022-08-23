Florida woman identified after burned body discovered in alleyway, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Investigators in Florida have identified a woman whose body was discovered on fire in an alleyway last week.

The burned body of 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead was found behind 2920 Emerson Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Thursday after firefighters put out a fire in the alley around 12:30 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

Police said that the body was uncovered after the flames were extinguished.

County records obtained by FOX13 Tampa show Olmstead previously lived in Gulfport and Clearwater. She was most recently described as a transient in December 2021, the records stated.

Officials said that Olmstead's body was "burned beyond recognition," WFLA-TV reported.

No further details were immediately released about the circumstances of Olmstead’s death or her cause of death.

The death investigation is ongoing.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.