2 Alabama men charged with murder in the deaths of 3 Tennessee men





CLANTON, Ala. — Two men were charged with murder in the killings of three Tennessee men whose bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle in rural central Alabama last year, authorities said Monday.

Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28, of Montevallo and Abraham Pena Perez, 27, of Alabaster were arrested in the slayings of Gabriel Alonzo Rios Jr., 24; Javier Quintero Gonzalez, 36; and Gilberto Munoz Cabrera, 37, the Chilton County Sheriff's Department said in a statement released on social media. All three victims were from around Nashville, Tennessee.

At least two of the victims were shot before their bodies were burned, an autopsy found. The remains were found in a charred sport-utility vehicle on a logging road on July 2, authorities said.



Evidence indicated that the two suspects, who were both in the United States illegally, were involved in drug trafficking, authorities said. A judge set their bonds at $4.5 million each during an initial appearance.



Court records did not include the names of attorneys for either Esquivel or Perez. Each was charged with three counts of murder, documents showed.