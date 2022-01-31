Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

2 Alabama men charged with murder in the deaths of 3 Tennessee men

At least two of the victims were shot before their bodies were burned, autopsy found

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.



CLANTON, Ala. — Two men were charged with murder in the killings of three Tennessee men whose bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle in rural central Alabama last year, authorities said Monday.

Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28, of Montevallo and Abraham Pena Perez, 27, of Alabaster were arrested in the slayings of Gabriel Alonzo Rios Jr., 24; Javier Quintero Gonzalez, 36; and Gilberto Munoz Cabrera, 37, the Chilton County Sheriff's Department said in a statement released on social media. All three victims were from around Nashville, Tennessee.

At least two of the victims were shot before their bodies were burned, an autopsy found. The remains were found in a charred sport-utility vehicle on a logging road on July 2, authorities said.

ALABAMA KILLER EXECUTED FOR BRUTAL MURDER OF DRIVER IN 1996

 

  • Noel Garcia Esquivel Chilton County Sheriff's Office
    Image 1 of 2

    Noel Garcia Esquivel's mugshot (Chilton County Sheriff's  Office)

  • Abraham Pena Perez's mugshot Chilton County Sheriff's Office
    Image 2 of 2

    Abraham Pena Perez's mugshot (Chilton County Sheriff's  Office)

Evidence indicated that the two suspects, who were both in the United States illegally, were involved in drug trafficking, authorities said. A judge set their bonds at $4.5 million each during an initial appearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court records did not include the names of attorneys for either Esquivel or Perez. Each was charged with three counts of murder, documents showed.

Your Money