Alabama man convicted of sexually torturing, robbing victims he met online

An Alabama man accused of sexually abusing and robbing women he met on websites was convicted Tuesday on a dozen criminal charges including rape, robbery, sexual torture and theft.

Birmingham news outlets say Jonathan Lockett, 43, was convicted by a jury after seven hours of deliberations that began Friday.

Jefferson County prosecutors Isabella Colombo and Julie McMakin said Lockette preyed on women who were down on their luck and who had turned to prostitution.

Lockett, who testified in his own defense, said the encounters were consensual.

Lockett was tried for crimes that took place from October 2019 through November 2020, involving five victims. He was convicted of five counts of sodomy, four counts of robbery, and one count each of rape, sexual torture and theft.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 16, according to AL.com.