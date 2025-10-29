Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

Alabama man accused of violent threats against synagogues ‘had intentions of not being taken alive’: sheriff

Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker stockpiled weapons, ammunition and body armor

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29

An Alabama man was arrested after authorities say investigators uncovered disturbing plans to carry out violence against synagogues throughout Alabama and neighboring states.

Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, 33, of Needham was taken into custody after the FBI and local law enforcement were notified of "credible threats of violence" against multiple synagogues, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.

"Last night, likely acts of violence were averted before they happened," the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they seized weapons, more than a suitcase full of ammunition, body armor and other items from Shoemaker’s residence that were related to the alleged plans of violence.

Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker mugshot

Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, 33, of Needham appeared bruised in his mugshot. Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said Shoemaker was injured as he resisted arrest. (Clarke County Sheriffs Office)

"He had stockpiled some ammunition, some of it was old, some of it was new," Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith told FOX10 WALA. "He had a newly purchased assault rifle, he had extended magazines which were loaded and the way that the ammo was fixed was like he was ready to go and utilize it somewhere."

weapons and ammo stockpile, including rifles, body armor and dozens of boxes of ammunition

Investigators seized weapons, more than a suitcase full of ammunition, body armor and other items from Shoemaker’s residence. Authorities said the items were related to the alleged plans of violence. (Clarke County Sheriffs Office)

The investigation further revealed that Shoemaker did not plan on being taken alive, according to the sheriff’s office.

"He had planned to shoot it out with the police, but, due to tactics, he was unable to do so," Smith said, adding that the bruises seen in Shoemaker’s mugshot were sustained while he resisted arrest.

Shoemaker was also accused of potentially planning attacks on public figures. Authorities did not immediately release the names of any figures Shoemaker was allegedly targeting due to the ongoing investigation. The names of the synagogues he allegedly planned to target were also not immediately provided.

Shoemaker was charged with resisting arrest and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. Additional federal charges are likely, authorities said.

Shoemaker was being held on $150,000 cash bond. He was due to appear in court on Nov. 7.
