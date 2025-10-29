Alabama man accused of violent threats against synagogues ‘had intentions of not being taken alive’: sheriff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Alabama man was arrested after authorities say investigators uncovered disturbing plans to carry out violence against synagogues throughout Alabama and neighboring states.

Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, 33, of Needham was taken into custody after the FBI and local law enforcement were notified of "credible threats of violence" against multiple synagogues, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.

"Last night, likely acts of violence were averted before they happened," the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they seized weapons, more than a suitcase full of ammunition, body armor and other items from Shoemaker’s residence that were related to the alleged plans of violence.

"He had stockpiled some ammunition, some of it was old, some of it was new," Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith told FOX10 WALA. "He had a newly purchased assault rifle, he had extended magazines which were loaded and the way that the ammo was fixed was like he was ready to go and utilize it somewhere."

The investigation further revealed that Shoemaker did not plan on being taken alive, according to the sheriff’s office.

"He had planned to shoot it out with the police, but, due to tactics, he was unable to do so," Smith said, adding that the bruises seen in Shoemaker’s mugshot were sustained while he resisted arrest.

Shoemaker was also accused of potentially planning attacks on public figures. Authorities did not immediately release the names of any figures Shoemaker was allegedly targeting due to the ongoing investigation. The names of the synagogues he allegedly planned to target were also not immediately provided.

Shoemaker was charged with resisting arrest and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. Additional federal charges are likely, authorities said.

Shoemaker was being held on $150,000 cash bond. He was due to appear in court on Nov. 7.