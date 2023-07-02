Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama lightning strike kills dozens of cows

Severe thunderstorms were forecasted across much of northern Alabama through the week

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Lightning strikes airplane on tarmac in shocking video Video

Lightning strikes airplane on tarmac in shocking video

An American Eagle plane was struck by lightning while on the tarmac at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas. The plane was able to taxi to the gate normally and checked for damage. See the moment caught on camera!

More than 30 cows were killed in a lightning strike in northern Alabama Saturday, according to local news reports. 

The beef cattle had been sheltering under a tree at a Cullman County farm during a severe storm when lightning struck the tree, WVTM 13 reported. 

A Facebook post from the local outlet, Cullman Daily, shows the lifeless bodies of cows underneath the tree. 

LIVE SNAKE FOUND IN BAG OF BROCCOLI: ‘PRETTY FRIGHTENING,’ SAYS GRANDFATHER

Cattle hit by lightening under a tree

Deceased cattle under a tree following a lightning strike.  (Cullman Daily)

"A Cullman County farmer lost 31 cows today," the post reads. "They were found dead after a lightning strike hit in close proximity to them. Please pray for this farmer." 

WVTM 13 identified the owner of the farm as Daymin Gardner. His brother, Tim Gardner, told the outlet that they plan to give the animals a proper burial. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Much of northern Alabama was forecasted to see rain and severe thunderstorms for the remainder of the week. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 