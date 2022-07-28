Expand / Collapse search
Alabama inmate escapee Casey White indicted on federal firearms charges

Botched Alabama fugitives Vicky White and Casey White spent 11 days on the run before law enforcement caught up with them

Stephanie Pagones
Stephanie Pagones
'Get out and run’: Runaway prison guard's last words revealed in 911 call Video

'Get out and run’: Runaway prison guard's last words revealed in 911 call

New 911 call audio obtained by Fox News Digital sheds light on the events unfolding inside Casey White and Vicky White’s fleeing Cadillac as they allegedly tried to evade law enforcement.

Casey White, the Alabama inmate who fled from a county jail with a correction officer before they were captured in Indiana, has been indicted on federal weapons charges, court papers show. 

A federal grand jury in Indiana has indicted White, on charges of being and fugitive in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of a firearm, court papers show. Whites attorney did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request seeking comment on Thursday.

White was also charged earlier this month in connection with the fugitive jail guard’s death. The latest indictment charges him with illegally possession firearms, specifically an AR-15-style rifle and four other guns. 

The 38-year-old inmate was serving a 75-year sentence for a slew of crimes from 2015, including carjacking, a home invasion and a police chase. He had been serving his sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, but had been transferred to the Lauderdale County jail while he awaited trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

CASEY WHITE CHARGED WITH FELONY MURDER IN DEATH OF JAIL GUARD VICKI WHITE

Indiana police release video showing escaped inmate and fugitive jail boss's capture Video

White walked out of the Lauderdale County jail on April 29 with the help of senior guard Vicky White. The man and woman were not related, but were in the midst of a jailhouse romance, officials have said. 

BUSTED ALABAMA INMATE CASEY WHITE PLANNED TO POSSIBLY START SHOOT-OUT WITH POLICE DURING CHASE: SHERIFF

Casey White arrives back in Alabama after 11 days on the run.

Casey White arrives back in Alabama after 11 days on the run. (Fox News)

Law enforcement officers caught up with them in Evansville, Indiana, weeks later, on May 9, though 56-year-old Vicky White shot herself in the head before agents could capture her. 

White faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each weapons charge, if convicted. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. 