An Alabama man's fishing trip to a popular lake was interrupted after he found human remains inside a vehicle that belonged to someone who had gone missing over a decade previously.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that an unidentified fisherman called police on Friday.

The fisherman said that he had spotted what appeared to be a truck in the murky waters of Weiss Lake in Cherokee County, Alabama.

When local police arrived, they pulled out a truck and were shocked to find human remains inside.

Police said that the vehicle matched with a missing person, Oscar Lewis King, who was first reported missing more than a decade ago in north Alabama.

King, who mysteriously disappeared in 2013, was 74 at the time of his disappearance.

At the time of his disappearance, local stations reported that King's truck was a blue 2001 Dodge Dakota truck.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said that the remains are being sent to a forensics lab for identity confirmation.