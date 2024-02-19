Expand / Collapse search
Alabama drive-by shooting leaves 4 dead, police say

AL investigators believe at least one person was targeted, but no arrests have been reported yet

Four men are dead following a drive-by shooting in an Alabama neighborhood, officials said.

Dozens of shots were fired Friday afternoon outside of a Birmingham home, police said.

A group had been standing outside of a house as people got their cars washed when someone drove by and opened fire, police said. Rescue workers pronounced three men dead at the scene. A fourth man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

Investigators believe at least one of the victims was targeted. No arrests were immediately reported.