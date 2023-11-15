Alabama dad allegedly tortured, killed in prison left eerie final Facebook post weeks before planned release

A young Alabama father of two, who died after allegedly being beaten and sexually assaulted by a gang in prison, wrote an eerie Facebook post just days before the attack apparently unfolded.

"How every body doing [sic] I ain't got to much longer left pray for me I'm coming home better then I was before drug free it's been a crazy ride 3 different prisons now. It's almost over," Daniel Terry Williams, 22, wrote on Oct. 15, about one week before his family says he was brutally beaten by a prison gang on Oct. 19.

Williams was likely referring to his upcoming release from the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama, on Nov. 9 — the same day he died after being taken off life support, as his father and stepmother previously told Fox News Digital.

He was serving a one-year sentence for assault and theft charges as part of a plea agreement, according to Jefferson County court records. He had only been at Staton for about two weeks following a transfer to the Elmore facility when he was allegedly beaten and sexually assaulted last month.

ALABAMA FATHER DIES AFTER ALLEGED BEATING, SEXUAL ASSAULT BY PRISON GANG: FAMILY

Taylor Bostic, Williams' stepmother, said the warden at Staton told her over the phone that Williams had overdosed on drugs. When she and her husband, Terry Williams — Daniel's father — went to visit him at a hospital after the alleged overdose, they could not believe what they saw.

GEORGIA INMATE EATEN ALIVE BY BUGS IN CONDITIONS ‘NOT FIT FOR A DECEASED ANIMAL,’ FAMILY ATTORNEY SAYS

"He was black and blue from head to toe," Bostic said. "He had restraint marks on his wrists. He had indents, almost, in his head from being beaten. So, my husband, Terry, called the warden and said, 'Why the hell…did you tell me my son died of an overdose when it was obviously an assault?' And the warden said it's under investigation, and that's all we've heard from them since."

Terry Williams alleged, citing what he has heard from other inmates at the facility, that Daniel had been "tied up" and beaten on Oct. 19, three days before another inmate apparently took him to an officer for help on Oct. 22. Daniel was brain-dead and transported to a hospital, where his family ultimately decided to take him off life support.

MAN DIES IN FULTON COUNTY JAIL AFTER BEING FOUND UNRESPONSIVE, THE 6TH INMATE TO DIE SINCE JULY

He was apparently transported to Kilby Correctional Facility three days after being taken off life support, when he was pronounced dead on Nov. 9, his parents alleged.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) told Fox News Digital in a statement that "a possible inmate-on-inmate assault was reported at Staton Correctional Facility" on Oct. 22.

AFTER ALABAMA INMATE FROZE TO DEATH IN JAIL, HISTORY OF DISTURBING COMPLAINTS HAS EMERGED

"Inmate Williams was discovered unresponsive in his dorm and was transported to the Health Care Unit," ADOC said. "Medical personnel treated Williams and monitored his condition. The decision was made to transfer him to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. He remained at the hospital until the family decided to remove him from life support. He was transported to Kilby Correctional Facility for long-term comfort care where he subsequently died."

Daniel was "found unresponsive in the Health Care Unit" on Nov. 9, and medical staff were "unable to resuscitate him" despite their attempts to keep him alive, according to ADOC.

ALABAMA MAN FROZE TO DEATH IN JAIL AFTER OFFICERS PUT HIM IN FREEZER AS POSSIBLE ‘PUNISHMENT,’ LAWSUIT ALLEGES

The Justice Department sued Alabama over the condition of its prisons in 2020 after a federal investigation revealed that "Alabama violated and is continuing to violate the Constitution because its prisons are riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence."

Bostic described her stepson as a "busybody" who "never stopped."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That boy moved in his sleep. He was always finding something to do, whether it was tearing something apart or fixing something," she said. "He was raising his daughter, which he loved. He was a really good dad."

Williams' daughter is 1 year old, and he also had a young son. A GoFundMe made in Daniel Terry Williams' full name aims to raise money for his funeral expenses.