Alabama cop indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, unborn child

An Alabama police officer has been indicted on three counts of capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend in January 2022.

David McCoy, 28, has been charged with killing a person inside a car, killing a person and her unborn child, and killing a person under 14 years old (the unborn child), according to a March 24 indictment obtained by WHNT.

McCoy was placed on administrative leave after Courtney Spraggins, 26, was found dead in her vehicle parked outside the Weston Ranch Apartments in Huntsville, where McCoy was living with another woman, on Jan. 7.

The now former officer, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly called police that day to report her death himself, telling authorities she killed herself.

Spraggins was apparently pregnant with McCoy's child and had plans to move to Huntsville, WHNT reported, citing testimony from McCoy's preliminary hearing.

On Dec. 17, 2022, Spraggins quit her job and drove from Maryland to Huntsville to move in with McCoy, but he told her that he "needed more time," according to the outlet.

In a text exchange between the pair, Spraggins asked McCoy what she was supposed to do, and he responded: "[A] bullet to the head sounds good to me."

Eventually, however, McCoy told Spraggins he was ready to take care of her, and she could move in.

McCoy allegedly changed his story multiple times when questioned by investigators. In the latest version, McCoy said he called 911 and asked if anyone had reported gunshots in the area. Once he got off the phone with dispatchers, he went to investigate with first responders, and they found Spraggins dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

He told some investigators, "I think I've seen her once," and told others, "I don't know her," according to WHNT.

But when officials found a photo of McCoy in the visor of Spraggins' vehicle, they took him in for five hours of questioning, at the end of which he allegedly said, "I did it."

In an August 2022 Facebook post, Sraggins' father, Ed Walker, said the 26-year-old was "[m]urdered in cold blood by a so-called ‘Man’ who said he would protect her and love her."

"All she wanted was to be loved by a truly good man I'm sorry you couldn't find that in your short 26-year life [sic]," he wrote. "[I]t breaks my heart knowing how hard you tried."

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating Spraggins' murder.