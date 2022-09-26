Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Alabama boater found dead in Lay Lake

Alabama man's new bass boat was found abandoned on Saturday

Associated Press
The body of a missing boater was recovered Sunday from Lay Lake in central Alabama.

Searchers found the body of David D. Etheridge, 51, of Hoover in the Spring Creek section of the lake, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Authorities began searching for Etheridge Saturday after finding his new bass boat floating abandoned on the lake in a section bordering Shelby County.

An Alabama man's body was recovered from Lay lake after he had been reported missing.

Burkett didn't say how officials believe Etheridge died.

Lay Lake is a reservoir on the Coosa River southeast of Birmingham.