Alabama

Alabama 5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper: 'Precious and smart'

Trussville City Schools said the girl was a kindergarten student in the district

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A five-year-old in Alabama was found dead in a laundry hamper, with those close to her describing her as a "precious, smart and inquisitive child," police said.

The Trussville Police Department identified the child as Khloe Teresa Williamson. 

Authorities said that the tragic incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, November 13. 

Authorities said that Williamson was found by her family members in a laundry hamper in the family's residence.

ALABAMA DAD ALLEGEDLY TORTURED, KILLED IN PRISON LEFT EERIE FINAL FACEBOOK POST WEEKS BEFORE PLANNED RELEASE

police car lights

The five-year-old girl was found dead in a laundry hamper on Monday, November 13. (iStock)

The five-year-old was immediately transported to St. Vincent’s East by Trussville Fire and Rescue after she was found.

The Trussville Tribune, a local newspaper, said that officers confirmed that an autopsy revealed no trauma or signs of foul play. Police are awaiting the toxicology report to make a final determination in the case, but say the death appears accidental.

FLORIDA COLLEGE STUDENT ALLEGEDLY RAN MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR SCAM WHILE HE WAS IN SCHOOL

In a statement from Trussville City Schools posted on X, Superintendent Dr. Patrick Martin said the girl was the daughter of a teacher in the school district.

"This student was a precious, smart and inquisitive child whose heartbreaking loss affects us all," Martin said. "This is a very sad and tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We are arranging to have counselors on-site for our students and staff in the wake of this tragedy.

"We are more than a school system in Trussville, we are a family. Something like this touches us all, and we will provide support to the family in the coming days and weeks as they deal with this tragic loss," the statement said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the child’s death.

