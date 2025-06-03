Air Force cadet candidate allegedly slain by illegal immigrant honored with full military funeral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 18-year-old Air Force cadet candidate who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant in a jet ski accident was honored by the military branch during her Saturday funeral.

Ava Moore, 18, was set to begin cadet training at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) in a few weeks, but was tragically killed while kayaking on Lake Grapevine in Texas over Memorial Day weekend.

Moore was laid to rest with full military honors, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Full military funeral honors are bestowed upon those who die while on active duty, among others, according to the military's official website. Air Force Academy cadets are considered to be active-duty military members.

Full military funeral honors consist of a minimum of a two-person military service detail who provide three core elements: playing Taps, the folding of the flag, and the flag presentation to family members of the deceased.

"We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend – Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met," said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent after Moore's death.

"Ava’s constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team," he said. "Our team is focused on providing support to Ava’s family, her Prep School Squadron, the Prep School Women’s Basketball team, and the entire Academy family."

Moore graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School on May 19, 2025. She was set to become a part of the USAFA Class of 2029.

Moore was hit by a jet ski while kayaking on the lake over Memorial Day weekend.

The suspected driver of the jet ski and a man who allegedly helped her flee, both illegal immigrants from Venezuela, were arrested in Dallas last Tuesday. The pair reportedly had suitcases packed when they were captured by authorities.

Daikerlyn Alejandraa Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 22, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, a felony.

Maikel Coello Perozo, 21, is accused of picking her up and driving away from the scene. Authorities allege Perozo hit another vehicle while speeding off. He has been charged with a collision involving damage to a vehicle and hindering apprehension, both misdemeanors.

Gonzalez-Gonzalez remains in the Tarrant County Jail on a $500,000 bond as of Tuesday. Perozo remains in the jail on a $3,250 bail.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed detainers on both of them, meaning that when their criminal proceedings and punishments have concluded in the United States, they will be deported.