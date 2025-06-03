Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Migrant Crime

Air Force cadet candidate allegedly slain by illegal immigrant honored with full military funeral

Ava Moore was set to begin US Air Force Academy training before her death on Lake Grapevine in Texas

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
close
Ava Moore was an upstanding young American, says Josh Hammer Video

Ava Moore was an upstanding young American, says Josh Hammer

‘Fox News @ Night’ panelists Elisha Krauss and Josh Hammer discuss Chris Cuomo's remarks about illegal migrants and the death of 18-year-old Ava Moore.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 18-year-old Air Force cadet candidate who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant in a jet ski accident was honored by the military branch during her Saturday funeral. 

Ava Moore, 18, was set to begin cadet training at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) in a few weeks, but was tragically killed while kayaking on Lake Grapevine in Texas over Memorial Day weekend. 

Moore was laid to rest with full military honors, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Ava moore in military fatigues posing for official air force headshot

Ava Moore's official U.S. Air Force headshot.  (United States Air Force via Instagram)

ILLEGAL ALIENS ARRESTED IN DEATH OF AIR FORCE CADET CANDIDATE HAD SUITCASES PACKED: REPORT

Full military funeral honors are bestowed upon those who die while on active duty, among others, according to the military's official website. Air Force Academy cadets are considered to be active-duty military members. 

Full military funeral honors consist of a minimum of a two-person military service detail who provide three core elements: playing Taps, the folding of the flag, and the flag presentation to family members of the deceased.

"We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend – Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met," said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent after Moore's death. 

"Ava’s constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team," he said. "Our team is focused on providing support to Ava’s family, her Prep School Squadron, the Prep School Women’s Basketball team, and the entire Academy family."

Air Force Academy cadets

Air Force Academy cadets salute during the national anthem at Falcon Stadium for their graduation ceremony on May 25, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.  (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

LAW ENFORCEMENT REPS 'DISGUSTED' AFTER ILLEGAL ALIEN ALLEGEDLY KILLS AIR FORCE RECRUIT: 'THERE WILL BE OTHERS'

Moore graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School on May 19, 2025. She was set to become a part of the USAFA Class of 2029. 

Moore was hit by a jet ski while kayaking on the lake over Memorial Day weekend.

The suspected driver of the jet ski and a man who allegedly helped her flee, both illegal immigrants from Venezuela, were arrested in Dallas last Tuesday. The pair reportedly had suitcases packed when they were captured by authorities. 

Daikerlyn Alejandraa Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 22, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, a felony.

Mugshots of Daikerlyn Gonzalez Gonzalez and Maikel Coello Perozo

Mughots of Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez and Maikel Coello Perozo (Texas Parks and Wildlife)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maikel Coello Perozo, 21, is accused of picking her up and driving away from the scene. Authorities allege Perozo hit another vehicle while speeding off. He has been charged with a collision involving damage to a vehicle and hindering apprehension, both misdemeanors. 

Gonzalez-Gonzalez remains in the Tarrant County Jail on a $500,000 bond as of Tuesday. Perozo remains in the jail on a $3,250 bail. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed detainers on both of them, meaning that when their criminal proceedings and punishments have concluded in the United States, they will be deported. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.