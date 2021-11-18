Ahmaud Arbery trial: Travis McMichael takes the stand for cross-examination

The White man on trial for the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, who is Black, is back on the stand Thursday for cross-examination.

AHMAUD ARBERY TRIAL: TRAVIS MCMICHAEL TAKES STAND, SAYS IT WAS A 'LIFE-OR-DEATH SITUATION'

Travis McMichael tearfully testified Wednesday that he shot Arbery, 25, in self-defense after he attacked him and lunged for his gun.

"I shot him. He had my gun," McMichael said of the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying in Satilla Shores, Ga. "It was a life-or-death situation."

McMichael, 35, his father, Greg McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William "Roddier" Bryan, 52, are on trial in Glynn County Superior Court for murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

The three White men suspected that Arbery was a burglar and pursued him for five minutes through the neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon until he was "trapped like a rat," Greg McMichael later told investigators. There is no evidence Arbery had committed a crime.

AHMAUD ARBERY DEATH: 12 PERSON JURY CONSISTS OF 11 WHITE JURORS DESPITE PROTESTS FROM PROSECUTION

Arbery grabbed Travis McMichael's shotgun, the two struggled before Travis McMichael opened fire three times at close range, striking Arbery twice the torso.

Bryan told investigators after the killing that Travis McMichael allegedly blurted, "F--ing n---!" as he stood over Arbery's corpse.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski asked a judge to let her question Travis MicMichael about the statement.

Defense lawyer Robert Rubin said Bryan was 90 feet away when the alleged slur was made and it's inadmissible. Judge Timothy Walmsley hasn't ruled yet on the matter.

A large group of pastors are expected to rally outside the courthouse Thursday during Travis McMichael's cross after Bryan's lawyer Kevin Gough tried to have Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rev. Al Sharpton from the courtroom.