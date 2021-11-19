Ahmaud Arbery murder trial: Defense attorney compares rally of Black pastors to 'public lynching'

A defense attorney for one of the White men charged with the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery likened a rally of pastors outside the Georgia courthouse Thursday to a "public lynching" of the defendants.

Attorney Kevin Gough, who was widely condemned for trying to bar Black pastors from the courtroom, made the eyebrow-raising comment Friday during a motion for a mistrial.

"This is what a public lynching looks like in the 21st century," Gough told Glynn County Superior Judge Tim Walmsley, who promptly shot down the request. No jurors were present.

Gough said his client's right to a fair trial has been violated by a "left woke mob."

Over 100 pastors, mostly Black, descended on the courthouse Thursday to support Arbery's family – including Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Martin Luther King III.

Sharpton organized the rally after Gough tried to have Jackson ejected from the courtroom on Monday as he sat with the slain man's mother and father.

Last week when Sharpton was seated in the public gallery, Gough told the judge, "We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here."

Gough represents William "Roddie" Bryan, who joined father and son Greg and Travis McMichael in pursuing Arbery, 25, in pickup trucks through the Satilla Shores neighborhood Feb. 23, 2020.

Bryan took cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery in the chest at close-range, as Arbery threw punches and tried to seize his shotgun. Arbery was unarmed.

"This case has been infected by things that have nothing to do with the guilt or innocence of these defendants," railed Gough, who has repeatedly argued that the presence of the prominent leaders and the commotion outside the courthouse could sway the jury.

Gough made the lynching comment after prosecutor Linda Dunikoski accused the lawyer of intentionally stoking public outrage so he could complain about it.

"He's motioned for a mistrial based on something that he's caused," she said.

The conference Friday was held to discuss the legal instructions the judge will give to the jury after closing statements on Monday.

The defendants are charged with murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for which they face up to life in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.