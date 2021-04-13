Adam Toledo bodycam video will not be ‘immediately’ released after family request: COPA

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability said in a statement Tuesday that the family of a 13-year-old fatally shot by city police in March requested that the bodycam footage not be immediately released to the public.

Adam Toledo died last month of a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police initially referred to the shooting as an armed confrontation. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had called for the video of the shooting be shown first to the boy’s family and then the public as quickly as possible.

CHICAGO MAYOR VOWS TO FIND ADULTS WHO SUPPLIED ADAM TOLEDO, 13, WITH GUN BEFORE HE WAS FATALLY SHOT BY POLICE

COPA said in a statement that it provided the Toledo family an opportunity to view the video from the March 29 shooting and "at the request of the family" will "not immediately release video and other materials as the family continues to grieve their loss."

Earlier Tuesday, prosecutors released new details in the shooting alleging that Toledo held a gun in his right hand at the time of the shooting, FOX 32 reported.

WGN 9 reported that attorneys for the Toledo family released a statement after viewing the video and thanked COPA as they conducted their own investigation.

"Adam’s memory can best be honored by refraining from violence and working constructively for reform," they said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. Police said at the time that another person who fled from police officers, Ruben Roman Jr. was arrested on a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

