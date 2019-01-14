‘Active shooter’ situation, shots fired at New Jersey UPS facility, police say

New Jersey police rushed to a United Parcel Service facility Monday morning amid an "active shooter situation," with authorities confirming to Fox News that "shots have been fired."

Logan Township police said there was an “active shooter situation going on,” but provided no further information on a suspect or any possible injuries. The incident at the facility was first reported at about 9 a.m.



NEW JERSEY MOM CREDITED WITH STOPPING POTENTIAL SCHOOL SHOOTING IN KENTUCKY

“UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey. We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time,” the company said in a statement to Fox News.

Video and photos from the scene showed police cruisers surrounding the loading dock area of the building in Logan Township, about 20 miles south of Philadelphia. Armed officers could be seen crouching behind one of the vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Jersey state police said local and county authorities were responding to the incident. A modified lockdown, meaning no one can enter or leave the building, was ordered at three Logan Township schools following the reported active shooter.

New York City police said they are also monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Fox News' Bryan Llenas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.