Accused killer of 2 Boston doctors was 'lurking' outside their luxury condo building: prosecutor

A former doorman of a luxury condo building where two Boston doctors lived was "waiting, looking and lurking" outside before he entered their apartment, handcuffed them and killed them, a jury heard Thursday.

Bampumim Teixeira, 32, went on trial Thursday for the murders of Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos in their South Boston penthouse two years ago. They were engaged to be married at the time.

Teixeria once worked in the building as a doorman, prosecutors said. He was released from prison before the murders after serving time for bank robbery.

“You will hear evidence during the course of this trial and I will prove to you that Teixeira was waiting, looking and lurking” outside the building, prosecutor John Pappas told the jury in an opening statement, according to WBZ-TV.

Pappas told the jury that Field was found dead in a pool of his own blood with his hands bound behind his back with handcuffs, according to WCVB-TV.

He said Bolanos was also found in a pool of blood after having been stabbed repeatedly in the neck, according to the station. She had also been handcuffed.

"Although the why to this story may never be fully explained to your satisfaction, the who will absolutely never be in doubt," Pappas said, the station reported.

Boston police responded to the building after Field called 911 repeatedly and texted a friend to get help, the station reported. Teixeira, who police found in the hallway near the apartment, was shot in the leg.

Defense attorney Steven Sack told the jury there is no evidence tying Teixeira, who was born in Guinea-Bissau in West Africa and raised in Cape Verde, to the crime.

"No video, no audio, no scientific evidence, no credible evidence will tell you that Bampumim Teixeira broke into the home of Lina Bolanos and Richard Field and murdered them," Sack said,

Bolanos, 38, was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

Her fiancé, 49, was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.