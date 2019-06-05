Amazon's Jeff Bezos dropping $80 million on massive NYC 'mega-home'

He doesn't need a mortgage.

Although Amazon isn't bringing its second headquarters to New York City, CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly about to snag a major piece of downtown Manhattan luxury real estate for a whopping $80 million.

Bezos is under contract to purchase the three-story penthouse at 212 Fifth Avenue, which sits at the northwest corner of Madison Square Park in New York City's Flatiron District, as well as the two adjacent units directly beneath it — so that he can merge all four floors into one mega-home, sources told The New York Post.

The 10,079-square-foot penthouse, which spans the 22nd through 24th floors, has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, three powder rooms, a private elevator and it features two gigantic terraces, one of which is big enough for a pool.

However, thanks to landscaping and a unique brick wall, the 5,730 feet of outdoor space also offers something that's likely more important to the newly single Bezos: privacy. Sources told the Post that was a major draw for the billionaire, who is moving on after his divorce with his new girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

The listing on StreetEasy describes the 1912 building as an "iconic neo-Gothic early skyscraper" that was converted from manufacturing to condominiums in 2015. Many of the units feature "exceptional city and park views."

“The residents are all buzzing about it,” one insider told the Post. “They are so excited to have him as a neighbor because it means their apartment prices will go up.”

The StreetEasy listing says that each home has "floors of solid oak and marble, a custom kitchen with Ash mill-work, marble counters and top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, and bathroom finishes that include honed, polished and fluted marble and hand-dyed sycamore cabinetry."

Bezos, who is worth more than $138 billion according to Forbes, apparently moved quickly to nab all three units in one day. According to the Post, he'll end up spending about $80 million in a package deal for all three units.

“The deals all went into contract on the same day and will close soon,” a source said. “You think he needs a mortgage?”

Bezos also owns homes in Beverly Hills, West Texas, Washington, D.C. and Medina, Wash., according to The Wall Street Journal.