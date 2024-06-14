Abducted Louisiana child, 4, found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case: police

A man accused of killing a Louisiana mother and abducting a 4-year-old and 6-year-old has been booked into a jail in Mississippi, police said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced on social media that officers arrested Daniel Callihan, 36, on Thursday, June 13.

Officers said that Callihan "committed brutal and heinous acts of violence" in the murders of Callie Brunett, 35, and her 4-year-old daughter, Erin.

"Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragic event. These are unspeakable crimes," Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said in a statement. "We ask everyone to keep Callie's family in your prayers."

4-YEAR-OLD FOUND DEAD, SISTER FOUND ALIVE AFTER MOTHER ‘BRUTALLY MURDERED’ IN LOUISIANA

In a press conference Thursday, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said that an Amber Alert was first issued on June 13 for the two trafficked children.

Four-year-old, Erin, was found dead in the woods, authorities said.

"They located a deceased child in the woods," Wade said. "We suspect that is one of the children that he had in his possession, in his possession illegally, that he had taken away from Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana."

The other abducted child, 6-year-old Jalie, was found injured in the woods.

INDIANA FATHER WHO DROVE HIS TRUCK INTO SHALLOW RIVER, LET 2-YEAR-OLD EMMA SWEET DROWN, GETS 40-YEAR SENTENCE

"One of the Childs, a 6-year-old, has been taken to the hospital to receive treatment," he said. "My understanding is that the 4-year-old is deceased in the woods."

Wade shared that officers were still trying to determine the 4-year-old’s "manner of death."

Calling the scene "traumatic," Wade thanked fellow law enforcement agencies for their assistance in the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jackson Police Department asked during the news conference that anyone with information related to the case come forward and contact the department at (601) 960-1234.