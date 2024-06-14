Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

Abducted Louisiana child, 4, found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case: police

Daniel Callihan was located and taken into custody in Mississippi

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A man accused of killing a Louisiana mother and abducting a 4-year-old and 6-year-old has been booked into a jail in Mississippi, police said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced on social media that officers arrested Daniel Callihan, 36, on Thursday, June 13.

Officers said that Callihan "committed brutal and heinous acts of violence" in the murders of Callie Brunett, 35, and her 4-year-old daughter, Erin.

"Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragic event. These are unspeakable crimes," Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said in a statement. "We ask everyone to keep Callie's family in your prayers."

Daniel Callihan

36-year-old Daniel Callihan was located and taken into custody late this afternoon in Jackson, Mississippi. (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Picture of Jalie Brunett (L) and Erin Brunett (R)

Authorities are searching for two children after finding their mother dead in Loranger early Thursday morning. (Louisiana State Police)

In a press conference Thursday, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said that an Amber Alert was first issued on June 13 for the two trafficked children.

Four-year-old, Erin, was found dead in the woods, authorities said.

"They located a deceased child in the woods," Wade said. "We suspect that is one of the children that he had in his possession, in his possession illegally, that he had taken away from Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana."

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that Daniel Callihan, 36, "committed brutal and heinous acts of violence" in the murders of Callie Brunett, 35, and her daughter, Erin, 4.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that Daniel Callihan, 36, "committed brutal and heinous acts of violence" in the murders of Callie Brunett, 35, and her daughter, Erin, 4. (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

The other abducted child, 6-year-old Jalie, was found injured in the woods.

"One of the Childs, a 6-year-old, has been taken to the hospital to receive treatment," he said. "My understanding is that the 4-year-old is deceased in the woods."

Wade shared that officers were still trying to determine the 4-year-old’s "manner of death."

Erin Brunett (L) and Jalie Brunett (R)

Louisiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for Erin Brunett, 3, and Jalie Brunett, 6, who went missing after their mother was found murdered inside their home. (Louisiana State Police)

Calling the scene "traumatic," Wade thanked fellow law enforcement agencies for their assistance in the investigation.

The Jackson Police Department asked during the news conference that anyone with information related to the case come forward and contact the department at (601) 960-1234.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.