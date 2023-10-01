9-year-old vanishes after bike ride during family camping trip in New York state park

A massive search is underway for a 9-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from Moreau Lake State Park in New York.

Charlotte Sena was last seen on Loop A at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet, New York State Police say.

The child is described as being White with blonde hair, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 90 pounds.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stated online.

Sena was on a camping trip with her family and disappeared after going for a bike ride in the park, the Times Union reports.

Police received the call about her disappearance around 6:45 p.m. Her bike was apparently found, but it is not clear whether it was located by family or first responders.

"She is a highly intelligent, adventurous 9-year-old – but obviously this is out of character for her," State Police Troop G Public Information Officer Stephanie O'Neil told the Times Union.

Sena is from Saratoga County. Multiple agencies are using helicopters, bloodhounds, K-9s, air boats and ATVs to try to find her.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYSP at 518-457-6811, dial 911 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.