9-year-old girl dies after being shot in Philly

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the girl accidentally shot herself

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 9-year-old Philadelphia girl died Wednesday after she was shot in the head while inside a home, authorities said. 

Police officers responded to the north Philadelphia residence around 11 a.m. after reports of shots fired, WTXF-TV reported. Two other children -- ages 5 and 12 -- were inside the home, police said. 

The girl was hit in the right temple and rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Two weapons were recovered at the home, police said in a statement to Fox News. 

"We have to do better in terms of protecting our children from gun violence of all types," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the girl accidentally shot herself. It was not clear where her parents were at the time of the shooting. 

More than 100 children were shot in the city last year, according to KYW-TV.

