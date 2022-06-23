Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

$8 million mansion that was site of infamous Florida house party is up for sale

See photos of the contemporary coastal mansion that features an elevator, infinity-edge pool and high-tech theater room

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg , Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
Florida teens throw boxing match after breaking into $8 million home Video

Florida teens throw boxing match after breaking into $8 million home

Florida teens with their phones out during boxing match in $8 million home after breaking in to throw wild party.

The $8 million Florida mansion in Santa Rosa Beach where a mob of 200 teens allegedly broke in to throw a massive rager is up for sale – as police identify suspects in the burglary.

"Thankfully, absolutely nothing was damaged," the owner told Fox News Digital of the house, which was listed on Zillow for $7,950,000 before it became the site of an unsanctioned house party last Friday. "We had some foot traffic on our rugs, but we had them cleaned yesterday."

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in the exclusive WaterColor community features a high-tech theater room with a wet bar, an elevator and an infinity-edge pool with a view of Western Lake.

Photos posted to Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok show the trespassers enjoying the sprawling 6,442 property.

FLORIDA HOMEOWNER SPEAKS OUT AFTER TEENS BREAK IN TO $8M MANSION, THROW MASSIVE RAGER

A photo combination of kids partying in the Florida home with photo of the room undisturbed. 

A photo combination of kids partying in the Florida home with photo of the room undisturbed.  (Walton County Sheriff’s Office/Layne Lillie)

Two of the intruders tried out the theater room and its leather recliners — with one pictured puffing on a cigar.

"This is a truly one-of-kind opportunity," said Brad Dahler, the Berkshire Hathaway listing agent for 107 Blackwater Street. "Nestled along the peaceful shores of a lake, this home offers a luxurious lifestyle with every desirable feature imaginable."

Photo combination of teenager smoking in the TV room with a photo of the room undisturbed.

Photo combination of teenager smoking in the TV room with a photo of the room undisturbed. (Walton County Sheriff's Office/Layne Lillie)

The owners, a stay-at-home mom and an oil executive, were out of town when the locks of the glass and wood folding doors that open onto the backyard and to a picturesque view of the lake were pried off. 

FLORIDA HOUSE PARTY: ‘KEY PLAYERS’ IDENTIFIED IN BREAK-IN OF $8M MANSION, AUTHORITIES

The 11-foot-tall mahogany front door was then opened to let in a throng of high school revelers, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia. No arrests have been made yet, but key suspects have been identified, she said.

Florida teen showing off rings found in  burglarized $8 million mansion during unauthorized house party.

Florida teen showing off rings found in  burglarized $8 million mansion during unauthorized house party. (Walton County Sheriff’s Office )

An elegant foyer leads to an open concept living and dining area with Brazilian walnut floors. 

The teen trespassers used the area in front of the front door to host an impromptu boxing match, then posted video of the fight on social media.

A photo combination of two men boxing in foyer of $8 million home and the foyer undisturbed.

A photo combination of two men boxing in foyer of $8 million home and the foyer undisturbed. (Walton County Sheriff's Office/Layne Lillie)

The uninvited guests guzzled thousands of dollar worth of wine and liquor — including a $1,500 bottle of champagne, and swiped a $3,500 Yves Saint Laurent purse and a football signed by former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

Although the home is equipped with an alarm system and the community has 24-hour security, police were only called after receiving a noise complaint. The party was advertised on social media five days prior to the break-in, according to the sheriff's office.

The contemporary coastal home, designed by Savoie Architects, boasts German Poggenpohl floor-to-ceiling cabinetry in the kitchen, a quartz waterfall island and a three-story staircase.

"One my favorite design elements is the striking stairwell with stainless steel handrails and back-lit risers that dazzle under a custom 30-foot glass chandelier," Dahler said.

The owners said they adore the area, but they are building another house nearby, which is nearly complete. "We’ve been there for five years and loved every minute of it," the mother of four told Fox News Digital.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.