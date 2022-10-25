Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

6 people found dead in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot in apparent murder-suicide

WI police chief revealed that a couple and their 4 children, ages 3 to 14, each had one gunshot wound

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The six people found dead after an apartment fire in a southern Wisconsin village last week had been shot in an apparent case of murder-suicide, according to police.

The bodies of a couple and their four children were found early Friday after firefighters were called to their burning apartment in Hartland. Ten of the remaining tenants in the four-unit building made it out safely.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said Monday evening that all victims had one gunshot wound. Connor McKisick, a father and stepfather to the four children, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Misko said.

7 PEOPLE DIE IN WISCONSIN APARTMENT FIRE IN HARTLAND

The others who died include Jessica McKisick, a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys, all who lived with Connor McKisick in one of the apartments. Police did not identify the children, but officials at the schools the girls attended said the older girl was Natalie Kleemeier and her younger sister Sofina Kleemeier.

Six people who were found dead following a Wisconsin apartment fire had also been shot, according to police. 

Six people who were found dead following a Wisconsin apartment fire had also been shot, according to police. 

Misko said all of those who died had a single gunshot wound. He said there is also evidence of an ignitable liquid in the apartment where multiple guns were found.

IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING BEGINS IN WISCONSIN AMID LAWSUIT

"This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, for our first responders and for the Hartland community," Misko said.

The incident remains under investigation by Hartland police with assistance from the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office, the State Fire Marshal and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hartland is a village of approximately 9,100 people about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.