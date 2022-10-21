Expand / Collapse search
7 people die in Wisconsin apartment fire in Hartland

WI police chief says the cause of the apartment fire is under an active criminal investigation

Associated Press
Seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, the police chief said.

"This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department," police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined.

He said multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate individuals from the building and from balconies. He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Seven people died in a Hartland apartment fire on Friday morning.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.