6 Kentucky inmates treated at hospital

A Kentucky jailer says six inmates have been treated at a hospital after apparently taking some kind of contraband.

Hardin County Jailer Danny Allen told news outlets that some of the inmates were initially found unresponsive on Sunday night, but he said all were responsive and combative by the time they were taken to a hospital.

He said officials are awaiting test results from the hospital to see what the inmates ingested.

Allen said all of the inmates had been returned to the jail by 1 a.m. Monday, and they could face additional charges.