Kansas
Published

6 charged in scheme to fly contraband-carrying drones into Kansas prison

The defendants allegedly used the devices to transport cell phones, K-2, marijuana and tobacco products

Associated Press
Six people are accused in a federal indictment of conspiring to use a drone to fly contraband such as cell phones and marijuana into the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

The indictment was unsealed Wednesday after all the suspects were arrested, according to court records in the U.S. District of Kansas.

Two prisoners, Dale Gaver III and Melvin Edwards, allegedly arranged with four people outside the prison to deliver items requested by other inmates into the prison yard between August 2020 and May 2021, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Kansas authorities have indicted six people for allegedly conspiring to use drones to smuggle contraband into a Leavenworth prison.

The items included cell phones, the synthetic drug K-2, marijuana and tobacco products.

Transactions over the money phone application CashApp recorded illegal payments made as part of the smuggling operation, according to the government.

The defendants are Dale Gaver III, 35; Dale Gaver II, 54; Joshua Hamilton, 37; and Rex Hill 33, all originally of Omaha, Nebraska; and Melvin Edwards, 44; and Tamarae Hollman, 36, of Riverside, California.

They have all been charged with conspiracy to provide and possess contraband in prison.

The court documents do not name attorneys for the defendants.