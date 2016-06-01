5 Millionaire Traits That Will Help You Get to the Top

Long gone are the days when wealthy and successful individuals held traditional, high-paying, 9-5 jobs. Now, today’s wealthiest people are the self-employed, ambitious, savvy business entrepreneurs willing to take risks.

While millionaires may vary greatly when it comes to their backgrounds and their resumes, they all share a few key traits. If you want to start your own journey to becoming a millionaire, it is a good idea to pick up some of these traits, and make them part of your everyday routine. You may just find yourself on your way to millionaire status faster than you thought.

1. Read non-fiction instead of fiction.

Reading fiction is fun, but if you really want to make the most of your time, one of the best things you can do is become an avid non-fiction reader. Learning about the world is far more useful than entertaining yourself with the latest murder mystery. There are so many fantastic books out there designed to educate readers, and provide them with valuable insights into the world.

Related: Act Like a Millionaire. Seek Opportunity, Go Against the Grain, and Do Imperfect Things.

Pick up a variety of non-fiction topics -- from financial guidance books, to books on investing, eating right or motivating yourself to reach your goals. There is no end to the different works out there, and each one can help you understand the world better. You become slightly more accomplished and successful with every page you turn. Look for free resources like these how-to guides from Entrepreneur and this how-to guide I wrote.

2. Researching new technologies.

If you want to be a millionaire, you need to stay ahead of your competition. This means knowing what new technologies are available and understanding the advancements that can help you with all of your professional endeavors. Read all major websites and focus on the news, particularly on the latest technology and medical breakthroughs. You never know when this insight may help you in the future.

3. Understand that learning only about your industry is not enough.

If you want to be a true expert in your niche -- the type of expert who earns millions of dollars -- then you need to know your industry inside and out. But remember, this alone is not enough.

Related: 10 Ways to Become a Millionaire in Your 20s

If you really want to be like today’s most successful millionaires, then you need to look outside your own industry to learn about other markets as well. You must be able to blend information and insights from a variety of industries in order to truly have that edge you need to succeed.

4. Make sure money isn’t your only goal.

Today’s most profitable individuals are not those who set out on a career just to make money. If you want to make millions, then you need to have goals that are bigger than just making a million dollars. You need to have real passion behind your business if you want to be successful.

You need to create great products and services, and create a business model that will actually help you do good while providing a valuable service to the public. Have passion for what you are doing as you find a way to help others -- and charge money for it.

Related: 3 Actionable Ways to Become a Millionaire

5. Make time to go the extra mile.

If there is one thing that all millionaires do in order to earn their fortune, it is working when others aren’t. One of the biggest keys to success is to wake up early or stay up late to work more, study more and do those little extra things that can really make all of the difference between you and your competition. The most successful millionaires today are those who are not afraid to give up their nights and weekends to study and work.

If you really focus and start to master these traits, you can start training yourself to think and act like a millionaire, putting yourself in the perfect position to finally reach those financial goals you have for yourself.