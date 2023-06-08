Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

5 airlifted to hospital after coastal Texas walkway collapse

An estimated 5 others also injured in Surfside Beach, TX incident

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least five people were flown to be hospitalized after part of an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas.

It happened Thursday afternoon in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles south of downtown Houston.

SEVERAL INJURED AFTER PARTIAL BUILDING COLLAPSE NEAR YALE MEDICAL SCHOOL

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills said at least five victims were flown in helicopters for medical care and that the total number of injured was around 10.

Texas Fox News graphic

Five people have been airlifted to a hospital following the collapse of an elevated walkway in Surfside Beach, Texas.

Mills said he did not know the condition of anyone who was hurt. He did not know the ages of the victims but said they appeared to be teenagers.

DAVENPORT, IOWA APARTMENT BUILDING COLLAPSE: WOMAN FREED AFTER LEG IS AMPUTATED

Surfside Beach firefighters responded to a call at 12:34 p.m., Mills said. The department was tasked with setting up landing zone for hospital helicopters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aerial video from TV station KTRK showed the walkway appears to be made from wood and leads to a building.