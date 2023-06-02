Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut
Published

Several injured after partial building collapse near Yale medical school

The building was under construction at the time of the collapse

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Several people in Connecticut were injured after a building partially collapsed Friday a few blocks from Yale University. 

The building in New Haven was under construction at the time of the collapse. 

Some of the people who were rescued suffered injuries, a spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker said. The severity of their injuries wasn’t reported.

During a press conference a short time later, Elicker said seven people were injured, including two critically. 

A person being airlifted on a stretcher

(Connecticut Fire Photographers Association)

Yale referred to it as a "building construction accident," in a campus alert sent out just after 1 p.m. local time, adding that Lafayette Street was closed between Church Street South and Congress Avenue. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.