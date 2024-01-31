4 shot in 'broad daylight' near downtown Louisville

A shooting in Kentucky's largest city on Wednesday left one person dead and three critically wounded, police said.

All four victims were inside a vehicle in an area near downtown when the shooting took place, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Steven Healey told news outlets. Officers were canvassing the area looking for witnesses, police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

"This is in broad daylight. We strongly believe that somebody saw something," Mitchell said.

Police did not release any information on possible suspects, but said on social media that they don't believe there's any danger to the public.

The victims appeared to be young adults, according to police, who did not reveal their identities.