Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky

4 shot in 'broad daylight' near downtown Louisville

1 dead, 3 critically wounded after assault in Kentucky's largest city

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting in Kentucky's largest city on Wednesday left one person dead and three critically wounded, police said.

SURVIVORS, VICTIMS' FAMILIES SUE GUN SHOP THAT SOLD AR-15 TO LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTER

All four victims were inside a vehicle in an area near downtown when the shooting took place, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Steven Healey told news outlets. Officers were canvassing the area looking for witnesses, police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Police cars and cordon tape block Main Street near the Old National Bank after a mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky.

Police cars and cordon tape block Main Street near the Old National Bank after a mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"This is in broad daylight. We strongly believe that somebody saw something," Mitchell said.

Police did not release any information on possible suspects, but said on social media that they don't believe there's any danger to the public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victims appeared to be young adults, according to police, who did not reveal their identities.