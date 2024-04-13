4 people arrested in connection to 2 missing Kansas women: OSBI

Four people were taken into custody in connection to the disappearance of two Kansas women who were last seen driving through the Oklahoma Panhandle, The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The OSBI confirmed on Saturday that four individuals were in custody, but they have not yet released the identities of those individuals who were arrested.

Officials said one was arrested in Texas County while the other three were arrested in Cimarron County.

While the arrests have been made, the women are still missing, according to OSBI.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were last seen on March 30 heading to pick up children before their car was found abandoned near the Oklahoma-Kansas border, with "foul play" suspected, police said.

"We are still telling everybody in that area that if you know anything or have any additional information to please contact us," Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation public information manager Hunter McKee told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

McKee told Fox News Digital on Monday that "it’s becoming more and more challenging" to find the women alive as the days mount with no signs of their whereabouts.

A missing persons advisory from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office said that Butler has "several tattoos, a Chinese symbol on her left forearm, a sunflower on her left shoulder" and that "Jilian has a butterfly tattoo on her left forearm."

The alert describes Butler as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with red hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and denim shorts.

Kelley has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tan or beige shoes, the alert adds.

