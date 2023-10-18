Expand / Collapse search
4 dead on Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway following multicar crash

Another 2 people were taken to the hospital for treatment following the CA incident

A multicar crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu killed four people and injured two others Tuesday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A car crash on Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway has left four people dead and two others injured. (Fox News)

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.