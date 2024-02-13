Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Puerto Rico

4 dead, 5 critical in Puerto Rico bar shooting

Shooters in Toa Baja drive-by were reportedly targeting suspected drug dealer

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four people were killed and five others were in critical condition after a drive-by shooting at a streetside bar in Puerto Rico, police said Tuesday. Authorities believe the shooting late Monday is tied to drug trafficking.

While Puerto Rico has long served as a transit point for multimillion-dollar drug shipments out of South America, drug-related shootings involving multiple victims are considered rare. The shooting raises concerns that this could change.

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN PUERTO RICO KILLS 5, INCLUDING A TEENAGER

Police said in a statement that unknown suspects in a moving car opened fire in the northern town of Toa Baja. Two men and two women were killed, and three women and two men were hospitalized. Among those in critical condition was the brother of the former mayor of the coastal town of Cataño, according to police.

Puerto Rican flag

The Puerto Rican flag is photographed against a partly cloudy sky. (iStock)

Authorities said a 35-year-old suspected drug dealer killed in the shooting appeared to be the target.

No one has been arrested.

At least 74 killings have been reported on the island of 3.2 million inhabitants this year, six more than in the same period last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, four men and a 16-year-old boy were fatally shot along a highway in another drug-related attack in the eastern town of Ceiba.