4.3 magnitude earthquake hits San Francisco area

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake reportedly shook San Francisco area Tuesday afternoon less than two weeks after the two large earthquakes hit Southern California.

The epicenter was nine miles from Livermore, Calif., and residents around the Bay Area reported light shaking. “It just felt like a single jolt, as if something had slammed against the side of our house,” Aimee Grove told SFGATE.

The US Geological Survey reported the quake hit along the Greenville Fault and said damage to structures is unlikely.

A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed just minutes later. Three other quakes 3.0 or larger hit the area in the last seven days, SFGATE reported.

The Great 1906 San Francisco earthquake was one of the deadliest of all time. Occurring along the San Andreas fault, between 700 and 3,000 people died according to the USGS.