Massive California earthquakes could be seen from space

As fears of "the Big One" reemerge after two powerful earthquakes rocked Southern California last week, the damage that was done has left a lasting impression on the planet — one that can be seen from space.

The CEO of satellite company Planet, Will Marshall, tweeted images on Sunday that clearly show the fissure in Ridgecrest, Calif., after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the desert town, the most powerful to rock the area in two decades.

"Ridgecrest Earthquake before (4th July) & after (6th July) images from Doves, clearly showing surface rupture," Marshall tweeted.

SUPERVOLCANO FEARS: 'BIG ONE' IS COMING

The 7.1 earthquake hit just a day after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that was the largest temblor in the region in two decades, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed. The 7.1 quake is considered an aftershock of the 6.4 tremor.

Shaking on Friday evening was felt as far away as Las Vegas and Los Angeles and into northern Mexico. The USGS said there was a 50 percent chance a quake with a magnitude of 5 or greater could happen a week later and a 5 percent chance a larger quake could occur up to one year from now.

NASA earthquake scientist Chris Milliner used the images from Planet to create a gif, highlighting the damage that was done.

"Satellite imagery from @Planetlabs shows surface rupture of the Mw 7.1 July 5th #earthquake," Milliner wrote. "There is much larger fault slip here than the Mw 6.4, ~2m of right-lateral offset at this location (35.79, -117.61). Slip profile and correlation results to come."

The newest earthquake’s epicenter was about 10 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, Calif., about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, in the same area where Thursday's quake occurred. The Ridgecrest area has had more than 100 aftershocks since Thursday's earthquake and experts warn there could be more to come.

Thursday’s quake is now being considered a foreshock to Friday’s, the USGS said. Dozens of aftershocks continued into the night after Friday's quake as well.

"Every earthquake makes another earthquake more likely and that's what we're seeing right here," Caltech seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said Friday. "The first one is often not the biggest one."

The Associated Press and Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP